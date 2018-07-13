PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland hit 100 degrees Sunday, the first 100-degree day of the year, and the heat will be sticking around for at least another day or two.

A heat advisory is in effect for the greater Portland metro area, the Central Willamette Valley, the Western Columbia River Gorge, the Central Columbia River Gorge and the greater Vancouver area.

KGW meteorologist Rod Hill said to expect two more days of 90-degree heat before it cools down into the 80s for a few days, starting Wednesday.

Compared to last year's record-breaking heat wave, this one isn't too bad.

But compared to the coast, where highs have been in the high 60s and low 70s, it's sweltering.

So technically it's not "beating the heat in Portland," but heading west is our best suggestion for staying cool.

Portland's public pools opened last month, and the city released handy maps for indoor pools and outdoor pools so you can escape without going quite so far.

The folks at PDX Parent have put together a great list of places and activities for you and your kids during the hot summer days (but you don't have to be a parent to enjoy them). Here are just a few:

They've also put together these handy maps:

And if you can make it through Wednesday, Rod says relief could come in the form of showers developing Thursday night and Friday.

Here are some more tips for staying safe and healthy during extreme heat, from Oregon Health Authority:

Stay cool

Stay in air-conditioned places when temperatures are high, if possible.

Limit exposure to the sun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. when UV rays are strongest.

Try to schedule activities in the morning and evening.

Open windows to allow fresh air to circulate, especially during morning and evening hours, and close shades on west-facing windows during the afternoon hours.

Use portable electric fans to remove hot air from rooms or draw in cooler air.

Wear loose-fitting clothing to keep cool and protect your skin from the sun.

Use cool compresses, misting, and cool showers and baths.

Avoid hot foods and heavy meals; they add heat to the body.

Never leave infants or children in a parked car. Nor should pets be left in parked cars--they can suffer heat-related illness, too.

Dress infants and children in loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Use sunscreen with at least SPF 15 when going outside.

Stay hydrated

Regardless of your level of activity, drink plenty of fluids, even if you are not thirsty, and especially when working outside.

Avoid alcohol or liquids containing large amounts of sugar.

Stay informed

Keep up-to-date on the temperature and heat index when planning your activities so you can find ways to stay cool and hydrated. The heat index measures how hot it feels outside when factoring in humidity with the actual air temperature.

Learn how to prevent, recognize, and treat heat-related illnesses. Know the warning signs of heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, sunburn and heat rash, and how to treat and prevent them. More info from the CDC

