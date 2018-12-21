It’s going to be a white Christmas in Oregon’s mountains.

But the question, as ever, is exactly how much snow ends up falling on Oregon roadways during one of the year’s biggest travel times.

A weather system running Saturday night to Monday (Christmas Eve) is expected to bring at least a foot of snow — and possibly more — to high mountain passes in Oregon's Cascade Range.

That’s good news for skiers and snowboarders, who can enjoy every one of Oregon’s major ski areas being open holiday break.

But it could be a headache for people traveling between the Willamette Valley and Bend.

As of now, the roads most likely to be impacted are U.S. Highway 20 over Santiam Pass and Highway 58 over Willamette Pass. Less snow is expected around Highway 26 at Government Camp.

“At higher pass levels, above 4,500 feet, about a foot of snow seems like a good benchmark,” Portland National Weather Service meteorologist David Bishop said. “It could be more or less, but that’s a good place to start from.

“We’re really encouraging people traveling over the Cascades to plan for winter weather — chains, studded tires and all the essentials.”

The heaviest snow is expected Saturday night, but at the high passes, snow remains likely Sunday night and Monday (Christmas Eve day).

After Christmas, the weather cools off significantly. The snow level will drop as low as 2,000 feet, Bishop said, but it’s unclear whether there will be moisture for major snowfall.

“We’re moving into a real winter weather pattern,” Bishop said.

Every ski area is open in Oregon and most are projected to be open daily during the winter break.

