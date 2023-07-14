Hot weekend ahead: Portland temperatures in the 90s with Saturday being the warmest day

Saturday is expected to be the warmest day of the mini heat wave, with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s.

PORTLAND, Oregon — The Portland metro area will return to 90-degree heat this weekend. There's also the potential for high fire danger in some areas of Oregon.

Friday kicks off a three-day stretch of highs in the 90s. Saturday is expected to be the warmest day of the mini heat wave, with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s. Monday will bring some relief as temperatures drop into the high 70s.



The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory on Saturday for the Portland-Vancouver metro area. Parts of the Columbia River Gorge, the northern Oregon Cascade foothills and the upper Hood River Valley will also be under the advisory.

Between Saturday afternoon and the evening, a Fire Weather Watch will also be in effect due to winds and low relative humidity. The NWS issues a Fire Weather Watch when conditions could cause fires to rapidly spread. Outdoor burning isn't recommended and people should be extra cautious in grassy areas.



As of Friday, Portland has had nine 90-degree days since the start of 2023, according to KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness.

"The 30-year average for 90-degree days at PDX (Portland International Airport) is 15," McGinness said. "Seems pretty likely we are well on our way to surpassing the average number of 90-degree days again this year."

McGinness added that the Climate Prediction Center's temperature probability outlook shows temperatures above average in the Pacific Northwest between July 21-27.





