List: Cooling spots in the Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of this week's hot spell, with high temperatures set to reach 98 degrees in Portland. It could be even hotter in Salem, nearing 99 or 100 degrees.
As of Wednesday morning, Multnomah County has not announced any plans to open cooling shelters, though that could change as county officials continue to monitor weather conditions.
County officials said the Joint Office of Homeless Services distributed water and gear to people living on the streets in preparation for high temperatures.
Portland hit 96 degrees on Tuesday, marking the second hottest July 4 on record, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill. A cooler coastal air will flow into the western valleys Wednesday evening and it will keep highs closer to 90 degrees on Thursday. The rest of the week and the weekend will cool down slightly into the mid-80s.
KGW spoke to Dr. Anne Toledo with Kaiser Permanente who said it's important for people to prepare for the heat by staying in shady areas, drinking water throughout the day and limiting outdoor activities. find neighbors or friends who have air conditioning and to spend time in their homes.
How to stay cool in Portland and Multnomah County
- Bill Naito Legacy Fountain at Waterfront Park - Southwest Ankeny near the Burnside Bridge
Hours: operates 24 hours a day
- Teachers Fountain at Director Park - 815 Southwest Park Avenue
Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Holladay Park - Northeast 11th Avenue and Holladay Street
Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Jamison Square - 810 Northwest 11th Avenue
Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- McCoy Park - North Trenton Street and Newman Avenue
Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Salmon Springs Fountain at Waterfront Park - Naito Parkway at Southwest Salmon Street
Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Open through Labor Day weekend from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day
- Colonel Summers Park - Southeast 17th Avenue and Taylor Street
- Columbia Park and Annex - North Lombard Street and Woolsey Avenue
- Dawson Park - North Stanton Street and Williams Avenue
- Earl Boyles Park - east of Southeast 107th Avenue and Francis Street
- Elizabeth Caruthers Park - 3508 Southwest Moody Avenue
- Essex Park - Southeast 79th Avenue and Center Street
- Farragut Park - North Kerby Avenue and Farragut Street
- Fernhill Park - Northeast 37th Avenue and Ainsworth Street
- Gateway Discovery Park - 10520 Northeast Halsey Street
- Irving Park - Northeast 7th Avenue and Fremont Street
- Kenton Park - 8417 North Brandon Avenue
- Khunamokwst Park - 5200 Northeast Alberta Street
- Northgate Park - North Geneva Avenue and Fessenden Street
- Peninsula Park - 700 North Rosa Parks Way
- Pier Park - North Lombard Street and Bruce Avenue
- Raymond Park - Southeast 118th Avenue and Raymond Street
- Spring Garden Park - 3332 Southwest Spring Garden Street
- Woodlawn Park - Northeast 13th Avenue and Dekum Street
- Peninsula Outdoor Pool - 700 North Rosa Parks Way
Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. June to August
- Grant Outdoor Pool - Northeast 33rd Avenue and Northeast US Grant Place
Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. June to August
- Ida B. Wells-Barnett Outdoor Pool - 1151 Southwest Vermont Street
Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. June to August
- Sellwood Outdoor Pool - 7951 Southeast 7th Avenue
Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. June to August
- Montavilla Outdoor Pool - 8219 Northeast Glisan Street
Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. June to August
Pier Outdoor Pool - North Seneca Street and North St. Johns Avenue
Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. June to August
- Sauvie Island Beaches - 38800 Northwest Reeder Road
Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Cathedral Park - North Edison Street and Pittsburg Avenue
Hours: 5 a.m. to 12 a.m.
- Broughton Beach - 4356 Northeast Marine Drive
Hours: 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sellwood Riverfront Park - Southeast Oak Park Way and Southeast Spokane Street
Hours: 5 a.m. to 12 a.m.
St. Johns Community Center - 8427 North Central Street
Hours
- Monday to Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday
- Friday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Closed Sunday
Charles Jordan Community Center - 9009 North Foss Avenue
Hours
- Monday to Friday 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Closed Sunday
Matt Dishman Community Center - 77 Northeast Knott Street
Hours
- Monday to Friday 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Southwest Community Center - 6820 Southwest 45th Avenue
Hours
- Monday to Friday 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Woodstock Community Center - 5905 Southeast 43rd Street
Hours
- Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Closed Saturday and Sunday
Mt.Scott Community Center - 5530 Southeast 72nd Avenue
Hours
- Monday to Friday 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
East Portland Community Center - 740 Southeast 106th Avenue
Hours
- Monday to Friday 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday 8 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Capitol Hill Library - 10723 Southwest Capitol Highway
Hours
- Closed for construction
Sellwood-Moreland Library - Southeast 13th Avenue and Southeast Bidwell Street
Hours
- Monday to Tuesday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Hillsdale Library -1525 Southwest Sunset Boulevard
Hours
- Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday to Thursday 12 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Woodstock Library - 6000 Southeast 49th Avenue
Hours
- Monday to Tuesday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Belmont Library - 1038 Southeast César E. Chávez Boulevard
Hours
- Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday to Thursday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Community Technology Space - 730 Southwest 10th Avenue, Suite 111
Hours
- Everyday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Urban League of Portland - 10 North Russell Street
Hours
- Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Northwest Library - 2300 Northwest Thurman Street
Hours
- Monday to Tuesday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
St. John's Library - 7510 North Charleston Avenue
Hours
- Monday to Tuesday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Kenton Library - 8226 North Denver Avenue
Hours
- Monday to Tuesday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Hollywood Library - 4040 Northeast Tillamook Street
Hours
- Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday to Thursday 12 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Gregory Heights Library - 7921 Northeast Sandy Boulevard
Hours
- Monday to Tuesday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Rockwood Library - 17917 South Stark Street
Hours
- Monday to Tuesday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Gresham Library - 385 Northwest Miller Avenue
Hours
- Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday to Thursday 12 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fairview-Columbia Library - 1520 Northeast Village Street
Hours
- Monday to Tuesday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Troutdale Library - 2451 Southwest Cherry Park Road
Hours
- Monday to Tuesday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
How to stay cool in Washington County
- Beaverton City Park - 12500 Southwest 4th Street
- Bethany Village Fountain - Northwest Central Drive and Northwest Bethany Boulevard
- Butternut Creek Park - 7830 Southeast Deline Street
- Cedar Hills Park - 2300 Southwest Cedar Hills Blvd
- Civic Center Plaza - 150 East Main Street
- Hidden Creek Park East - 300 Northeast 53rd Avenue
- Jerry Willey Plaza - 943 Northeast Orenco Station Loop
- Magnolia Park - 1810 Northwest 192nd Avenue
- Marylhurst Heights Park - 1800 Valley View Drive
- Murase Plaza - 8300 Southwest Memorial Drive
- Reflections Plaza - Northwest Cornell Avenue and Joy Avenue
- Tanner Creek Park - 3456 Parker Road
- Timberland Park - 11600 Northwest Stone Mountain Lane
- Tom Hughes Civic Center Plaza - 150 East Main Street
- Tualatin Lake at the Commons - 8325 Southwest Nyberg Street
- Universal Plaza - 9100 Burnham Street
- Walnut Street Park - 1717 Southeast Walnut Street
- Willamette Park - 1100 12th Street
- Wilsonville Town Center Park - 29600 Southwest Place
Banks Public Library - 42461 Northwest Market Street
Hours
- Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Closed on Sunday
Beaverton City Library -12375 Southwest 5th Street
Hours
- Monday to Wednesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Beaverton City Library (Murray Scholls) - 11200 Southwest Murray Scholls Place, Suite 102
Hours
- Monday to Wednesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Cedar Mill Library - 1080 Northwest Saltzman Road
Hours
- Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Cornelius Public Library - 1355 North Barlow Street
Hours
- Monday to Tuesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Forest Grove City Library - 2114 Pacific Avenue
Hours
- Monday to Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Friday to Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Closed on Sunday
Garden Home Community Library - 7475 Southwest Oleson Road
Hours
- Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hillsboro Brookwood Library - 2850 Brookwood Parkway
Hours
- Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hillsboro Shute Park Library - 775 Southeast 10th Avenue
Hours
- Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hillsdale Library - 1525 Southwest Sunset Boulevard
Hours
- Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday to Thursday 12 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wilsonville Public Library - 8200 Southwest Wilsonville Road
Hours
- Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday 12 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
West Slope Community Library - 3678 Southwest 78th Avenue
Hours
- Closed Monday
- Tuesday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5pm
- Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tualatin Public Library - 18878 Southwest Martinazzi Avenue
Hours
- Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tigard Public Library - 13500 Southwest Hall Boulevard
Hours
- Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sherwood Public Library - 22560 Southwest Pine Street
Hours
- Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Northwest Library - 2300 Northwest Thurman Street
Hours
- Monday to Tuesday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
North Plains Library - 31334 Northwest Commercial Street
Hours
- Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Closed Sunday
Lake Oswego Public Library - 706 4th Street
Hours
- Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Walters Cultural Arts Center - 527 East Main Street
Hours
- Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Closed Saturday and Sunday
Hidden Creek Community Center - 5100 Northeast Hidden Creek Drive
Hours
- Monday to Thursday 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Boys and Girls Aid Safe Place for Youth - 454 Southeast Washington Street
Hours
- 24/7 access and hours of operation
Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center - 9985 Southwest 125th
Hours
Forest Grove Aquatic Center - 2300 Sunset Drive
Hours
- Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.
- Tuesday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Shute Park Aquatic and Recreation Center -953 Southeast Maple Street
Hours
- Monday to Friday 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Saturday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Sunday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
How to stay cool in Clackamas and Clark counties
Oak Lodge Public Library -16201 Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard
Hours
- Friday to Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tuesday and Thursday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Happy Valley Library - 13793 Southeast Sieben Park Way
Hours
- Friday to Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Gladstone Public Library - 135 East Dartmouth Street
Hours
- Friday to Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tuesday to Thursday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Clark County Libraries
Clark County Law Library - 1200 Franklin Street
Hours
- Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WSU Vancouver Library - Vancouver, Washington
Hours
- Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Closed Saturday
- Sunday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Fort Vancouver Regional Library District - Washington
Camas Regional Library - 625 Northeast 4th Avenue
Hours
Check on your neighbors and plan ahead
Dozens of Oregonians died during the 2021 June heat dome event. Of those, 78% were 60 or older and 71% lived alone. The vast majority did not have a working AC unit, Multnomah County officials said.
In order to keep elderly neighbors and loved ones safe, officials recommend that you check on them frequently until the heat wave's ever, and to make a plan to give them breaks from the heat.
Officials also recommend for people to avoid using the oven or stove during the heat wave, and to sleep with windows open at night or wake up early in the morning to open them when the temperatures are cooler.
