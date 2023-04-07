List: Cooling spots in the Portland metro area

x
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of this week's hot spell, with high temperatures set to reach 98 degrees in Portland. It could be even hotter in Salem, nearing 99 or 100 degrees.

As of Wednesday morning, Multnomah County has not announced any plans to open cooling shelters, though that could change as county officials continue to monitor weather conditions.

County officials said the Joint Office of Homeless Services distributed water and gear to people living on the streets in preparation for high temperatures. 

Portland hit 96 degrees on Tuesday, marking the second hottest July 4 on record, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill. A cooler coastal air will flow into the western valleys Wednesday evening and it will keep highs closer to 90 degrees on Thursday. The rest of the week and the weekend will cool down slightly into the mid-80s.

KGW spoke to Dr. Anne Toledo with Kaiser Permanente who said it's important for people to prepare for the heat by staying in shady areas, drinking water throughout the day and limiting outdoor activities. find neighbors or friends who have air conditioning and to spend time in their homes.

How to stay cool in Portland and Multnomah County

Interactive Fountains

Hours: operates 24 hours a day 

Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

  • McCoy Park - North Trenton Street and Newman Avenue 

Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Splash pads

Open through Labor Day weekend from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day

Swimming Pools

Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. June to August

Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. June to August

Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. June to August

Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. June to August

  • Montavilla Outdoor Pool - 8219 Northeast Glisan Street

Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. June to August

Pier Outdoor Pool - North Seneca Street and North St. Johns Avenue

Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. June to August

Beach

Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

Hours: 5 a.m. to 12 a.m. 

Hours: 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hours: 5 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Community Center

St. Johns Community Center - 8427 North Central Street

Hours

  • Monday to Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday
  • Friday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Closed Sunday

Charles Jordan Community Center - 9009 North Foss Avenue

Hours

  • Monday to Friday 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Closed Sunday

Matt Dishman Community Center - 77 Northeast Knott Street

Hours

  • Monday to Friday 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Southwest Community Center - 6820 Southwest 45th Avenue

Hours

  • Monday to Friday 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Woodstock Community Center - 5905 Southeast 43rd Street

Hours

  • Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Closed Saturday and Sunday 

Mt.Scott Community Center - 5530 Southeast 72nd Avenue

Hours

  • Monday to Friday 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East Portland Community Center - 740 Southeast 106th Avenue

Hours

  • Monday to Friday 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday 8 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Library

Capitol Hill Library - 10723 Southwest Capitol Highway

Hours

  • Closed for construction 

Sellwood-Moreland Library - Southeast 13th Avenue and Southeast Bidwell Street

Hours

  • Monday to Tuesday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hillsdale Library -1525 Southwest Sunset Boulevard

Hours

  • Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Tuesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Wednesday to Thursday 12 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Woodstock Library - 6000 Southeast 49th Avenue

Hours

  • Monday to Tuesday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Belmont Library - 1038 Southeast César E. Chávez Boulevard

Hours

  • Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Tuesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday to Thursday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Technology Space - 730 Southwest 10th Avenue, Suite 111

Hours

  • Everyday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Urban League of Portland - 10 North Russell Street

Hours

  • Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Northwest Library - 2300 Northwest Thurman Street

Hours

  • Monday to Tuesday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

St. John's Library - 7510 North Charleston Avenue

Hours

  • Monday to Tuesday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kenton Library - 8226 North Denver Avenue

Hours

  • Monday to Tuesday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hollywood Library - 4040 Northeast Tillamook Street

Hours

  • Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Tuesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Wednesday to Thursday 12 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Gregory Heights Library - 7921 Northeast Sandy Boulevard

Hours

  • Monday to Tuesday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Rockwood Library - 17917 South Stark Street

Hours

  • Monday to Tuesday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Gresham Library - 385 Northwest Miller Avenue

Hours

  • Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Tuesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday to Thursday 12 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fairview-Columbia Library - 1520 Northeast Village Street

Hours

  • Monday to Tuesday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Troutdale Library - 2451 Southwest Cherry Park Road

Hours

  • Monday to Tuesday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

How to stay cool in Washington County

Splash pads

Library

Banks Public Library - 42461 Northwest Market Street

Hours

  • Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Closed on Sunday

Beaverton City Library -12375 Southwest 5th Street

Hours

  • Monday to Wednesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Thursday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Beaverton City Library (Murray Scholls) - 11200 Southwest Murray Scholls Place, Suite 102

Hours

  • Monday to Wednesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Thursday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cedar Mill Library  - 1080 Northwest Saltzman Road

Hours

  • Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cornelius Public Library  - 1355 North Barlow Street

Hours

  • Monday to Tuesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Saturday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Forest Grove City Library  - 2114 Pacific Avenue

Hours

  • Monday to Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday to Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 
  • Closed on Sunday

Garden Home Community Library - 7475 Southwest Oleson Road

Hours

  • Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 
  • Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Hillsboro Brookwood Library - 2850 Brookwood Parkway

Hours

  • Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Hillsboro Shute Park Library - 775 Southeast 10th Avenue

Hours

  • Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Hillsdale Library - 1525 Southwest Sunset Boulevard

Hours

  • Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday to Thursday 12 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wilsonville Public Library - 8200 Southwest Wilsonville Road

Hours

  • Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday 12 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

West Slope Community Library -  3678 Southwest 78th Avenue

Hours

  • Closed Monday 
  • Tuesday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5pm
  • Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tualatin Public Library -  18878 Southwest Martinazzi Avenue 

Hours

  • Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tigard Public Library -  13500 Southwest Hall Boulevard  

Hours

  • Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sherwood Public Library -  22560 Southwest Pine Street 

Hours

  • Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Northwest Library -  2300 Northwest Thurman Street

Hours

  • Monday to Tuesday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

North Plains Library -  31334 Northwest Commercial Street

Hours

  • Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Closed Sunday

Lake Oswego Public Library -  706 4th Street

Hours

  • Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Community Center

Walters Cultural Arts Center - 527 East Main Street

Hours

  • Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Closed Saturday and Sunday

Hidden Creek Community Center - 5100 Northeast Hidden Creek Drive

Hours

  • Monday to Thursday 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Boys and Girls Aid Safe Place for Youth -  454 Southeast Washington Street

Hours

  • 24/7 access and hours of operation

Swimming Pools

Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center - 9985 Southwest 125th

Hours

  • Monday to Friday 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. 
  • Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  •  Sunday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Forest Grove Aquatic Center   - 2300 Sunset Drive

Hours

  • Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.
  • Tuesday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shute Park Aquatic and Recreation Center   -953 Southeast Maple Street

Hours

  • Monday to Friday 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Saturday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 
  • Sunday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

How to stay cool in Clackamas and Clark counties

Clackamas County Libraries

Oak Lodge Public Library -16201 Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard

Hours

  • Friday to Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Tuesday and Thursday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Happy Valley Library - 13793 Southeast Sieben Park Way

Hours

  • Friday to Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Gladstone Public Library - 135 East Dartmouth Street

Hours

  • Friday to Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Tuesday to Thursday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

Clark County Libraries

Clark County Law Library - 1200 Franklin Street

Hours

  • Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WSU Vancouver Library - Vancouver, Washington

Hours

  • Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Closed Saturday
  • Sunday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fort Vancouver Regional Library District - Washington

Camas Regional Library - 625 Northeast 4th Avenue

Hours

  • Monday to Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Thursday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Closed Sunday

Check on your neighbors and plan ahead

Dozens of Oregonians died during the 2021 June heat dome event. Of those, 78% were 60 or older and 71% lived alone. The vast majority did not have a working AC unit, Multnomah County officials said. 

In order to keep elderly neighbors and loved ones safe, officials recommend that you check on them frequently until the heat wave's ever, and to make a plan to give them breaks from the heat. 

Officials also recommend for people to avoid using the oven or stove during the heat wave, and to sleep with windows open at night or wake up early in the morning to open them when the temperatures are cooler. 

