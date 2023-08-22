Portland metro's air quality improves, but wildfires keep pouring smoke into central and southern Oregon

After seeing unhealthy air quality this past weekend, things have improved over the last 24 hours. It's still unhealthy over in central Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — After seeing thick smoke sit over the Portland metro area over this past weekend, the air quality has dramatically improved within the last 24 hours. However, a quick shift in wind direction could easily change that.

The one thing we can expect from the rest of summer — there most likely will be another round of smoke and haze. So far this summer though, the Portland metro area has been lucky.

“When we have had bad air quality it hasn’t been too continuous, there has been breaks throughout the day,” said Travis Knudsen with the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency.

This past weekend was a different story, as smoke from Washington and Canada moved into the area. At one point the entire valley was under the "unhealthy" category. But conditions have been particularly tough over the last several weeks in the central parts of Oregon, including much of Lane County east of Eugene.

As more wildfires burn across the state, Knudsen said there are ways to prepare in case we see a change in wind direction that turns our blue skies into gray blankets of smoke.

“The first step is to be informed what the air quality is and be ready to take action when the conditions are impacted from wildfire smoke,” said Knudsen.

He added that it’s also a good idea to take a day off from any outside workouts when conditions are too smoky and hazy.