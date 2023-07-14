Hiking the Iron Mountain Trail in Oregon's Cascade Range

The Iron Mountain Trail offers sprawling views of the Cascades with colorful wildflowers along the way.

Example video title will go here for this video

LINN COUNTY, Oregon — We escape the hustle and bustle of the daily grind on a gas tank getaway to a wildflower bonanza on a colorful Cascade hike at Oregon’s Iron Mountain.

On a dreamy summer morning, the South Santiam River flows fast and clear and provides a fine place to start a day that promises a simmering afternoon.

U.S. Forest Service Ranger Jennifer O’Leary. said that Yukwah Campground puts you in touch with Cascade Mountain adventures:

"There are so many recreation opportunities available along the river corridor; developed campgrounds and dispersed camping, river recreation and lots of hiking trails."

The camping and especially the hiking are alright with me, 30 miles east of Sweet Home along State Highway 20, where the spacious, barrier free Walton Ranch Trail provides wheelchair accessibility and leads you up a gentle grade through a lichen draped forest.

The payoff your hiking effort is a sprawling viewing platform that’s more than a hundred feet long and gives you peak-a-boo views to the South Santiam River and a huge meadow beyond where Roosevelt Elk are often seen too.

The short hike is a fine warm-up for a dandy just up the road!

If time is on your side for a day-long excursion, discover the spectacular bursts and hues of an amazing array of red, blue, and yellow alpine wildflowers that steal the scene at the little-known geologic wonder named Iron Mountain.

This destination will challenge you with its 1.7-mile hike and 1,500 feet of elevation gain.

Cesar Barajas is an avid hiker who said that when he tackles Iron Mountain, he carries food, plenty of water and – of course, his camera.

"The hike is not easy," noted Barajas. "You are definitely going to drop some sweat along the way, but the spectacular views and all the wildflowers make the trip so exciting."

The Iron Mountain Trail leads through stands of trees and up the side of the mountain at a moderate grade. It branches about halfway up; stay to the right and you’ll soon be zigging and zagging along a series of switchbacks up an even steeper grade. There’s quite an impressive show as you ramble through meadow after meadow exploding with wild color.

Pause often, catch your breath and savor the likes of sapphire lupine or crimson paintbrush, plus larkspur, penstemon and columbine. There are so many wildflower varieties that are always at your side.

Practically every wildflower that grows in the western Cascade Mountains, over 300 species, can be found along this trail.

Jennifer O’Leary added that the wildflower show peaks in July, but many varieties continue blooming through September.

"You can experience not only the wildflowers that grow here into the fall season, but you can look out across the Cascades; in fact, the top of Iron Mountain was actually the site of a former lookout," O’Leary said.

The fire lookout days are gone and now there is a spacious wooden platform with benches that provide a fine resting place.

You can sit and drink in the gorgeous views of a dozen snowy Cascade Mountain peaks. You can also discover the unique geology of the place. Six million years ago, successive eruptions from Iron Mountain reached across the landscape.

Through the eons, oxidation has cast many of the ancient and exposed cliffs, outcroppings and spires in varied hues of burnished red.

"Everywhere I look up here," noted Barajas. "There’s something to view: you have all of these mountains and then this carpet of color. It’s all so awesome."

While the hike is steep, narrow in places and has many switchbacks – the summer alpine wildflowers steal the scene. Early mornings and late evenings are best.

Oregon’s Iron Giant will capture your heart and offer you an invitation to return. And you will!

Directions to Iron Mountain

From Portland, travel south on Interstate 5 to Albany and the junction with U.S. 20. Take U.S. 20 east through Sweet Home. At 19 miles beyond Sweet Home you will reach Yukwah Campground, one mile further is the Walton Ranch Interpretive Trail that is wheelchair-accessible. To reach the Iron Mountain trailheads, travel on Highway 20 east for 34 miles to Forest Service Road 15 and turn right. The parking area is half a mile down the road to your right. A second trailhead can be accessed by traveling approximately 32 miles from Sweet Home and then turn left on 035. Travel 2.6 miles on 035 to the trailhead. A restroom is available at this trailhead. Not at the other. An interpretive brochure is available at the trailhead. A Northwest Forest Service Pass is required.

Be sure to watch the weekly half hour program of Grant’s Getaways. The show airs each Saturday and Sunday at 4pm on KGW.

For something different, you can follow my Oregon adventures via the Grant’s Getaways podcast. Each segment is a story-telling session where I relate behind the scenes stories from four decades of travel and television reporting.

You can also learn more about many of my favorite Oregon travels and adventures in the Grant’s Getaways book series, including:

"Grants Getaways I," Photography by Steve Terrill

"Grant's Getaways II," Photography by Steve Terrill

“Grant’s Getaways: 101 Oregon Adventures,” Photography by Jeff Kastner

“Grant’s Getaways: Guide to Wildlife Watching in Oregon,” Photography by Jeff Kastner

“Grant’s Getaways: Oregon Adventures with the Kids,” Photography by Jeff Kastner

The book collection offers hundreds of outdoor activities across Oregon and promises to engage a kid of any age.