Crash on Highway 30 between St. Helens and Rainier leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

A 45-year-old woman from Rainier had to be airlifted to the hospital, while a 59-year-old Rainier man is dead.

PORTLAND, Oregon — One person is dead and another hospitalized following a head-on crash on Highway 30 Tuesday afternoon about halfway between St. Helens and Rainier.

According to Oregon State Police, troopers responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash shortly after 1 p.m. A preliminary investigation by the agency determined that 45-year-old Beverly Ann Seymore of Rainier had been driving eastbound in a Ford E-250 when she crossed the center line, hitting a Nissan Frontier driven by 59-year-old Robert Pohl, also of Rainier, head-on.

Seymore had to be airlifted to a local hospital for treatment, OSP said. Pohl was declared dead at the scene.

OSP shut down Highway 30 for about 3.5 hours during the response and investigation. A detour was set up at milepost 36, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. The highway was back open by Tuesday evening.

The precise cause of the crash is still under investigation, OSP said.

