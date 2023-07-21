Fatal crash closes Southwest Barbur Boulevard in Portland

Portland police say the closure will last several hours and impact morning traffic.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A two-vehicle fatal crash has closed a stretch of Southwest Barbur Boulevard on Friday morning, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

The road is closed between Southwest 21st Avenue and Southwest 24th Avenue. At around 4:25 a.m., PPB said the closure will last several hours and impact morning traffic.

The crash happened at 1:33 a.m. on Southwest Barbur Boulevard at Southwest 22nd Avenue. One person died at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A fourth person was not hurt.

The PPB Major Crash Team is at the scene investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash who has not yet spoken to police is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference Case No. 23-191095.

Check tripcheck.com for the latest traffic updates.

It was the second fatal crash in Portland in the span of a few hours. At 9:34 p.m. Thursday, two people died and two were injured in a crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard at Southeast 63rd Avenue. Police said one of the two people who were hurt had life-threatening injuries.

Portland police said Friday's crash was the 41st traffic-related death in the city in 2023, including 10 in July.

