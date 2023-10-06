Portland to expand number of speed cameras across the city

The number of speed cameras across the city will double from 20 to 40 within the next year.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Drivers will see more speed safety cameras on Portland streets within the next year.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) and the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) are doubling the number of speed cameras as part of the city's Vision Zero program, which aims to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries on streets. There have been 47 traffic-related deaths in Portland so far this year, according to PBOT.

There are currently 20 speed cameras that issue citations or warnings in Portland. That number will increase to at least 28 by the end of 2023, according to PBOT. Contractors will install 12 additional cameras next year, bringing the total number to 40. Some existing red-light cameras will be updated to also enforce speed limits.

PBOT and PPB won't issue citations right away. The bureaus will first send warning letters to drivers to help them adjust to the change. PBOT didn't specify how long the warning period will last. Signs will also be posted to warn drivers about the new cameras

Drivers issued speeding citations are required to pay anywhere from $170-$440 in fines. Running a red light can result in a $265 fine.

"With more traffic enforcement, we can send a strong signal that the reckless driving we've all seen in recent years is unacceptable in Portland," said Commissioner Mingus Mapps, who oversees PBOT. "These cameras are a tremendous supplement to the essential work of our Portland police officers. With more enforcement, and more investment in rebuilding our streets to make them safer for everyone, we can get people to slow down and drive safer."