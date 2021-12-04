x
Timbers

Timbers score 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake, advance to MLS final

The Timbers last won the MLS in 2015 and went to the final in 2018
Portland Timbers midfielder Marvin Loria, front left, and Real Salt Lake midfielder Nick Beslern (13) compete for the ball during the first half of the MLS soccer Western Conference final Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Felipe Mora and Santiago Moreno scored and the Portland Timbers advanced to the MLS Cup final with a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference final on Saturday. 

Fourth-seeded Portland will host the winner of Sunday’s Eastern Conference final between the Philadelphia Union and NYCFC on Saturday. It is the first time that the Timbers have hosted the league championship. 

The Timbers, who won the MLS Cup in 2015, also went to the final in 2018, but fell to Atlanta United.

