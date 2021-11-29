MLS Cup playoffs: Portland Timbers, Real Salt Lake to meet in West final

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Timbers will face off against Real Salt Lake in the West final of the Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup Playoffs on Saturday at Providence Park. Tickets for Saturday’s match go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. Purchase tickets here.

MLS Cup Playoffs, West final: (4) Portland Timbers vs. (7) Real Salt Lake

Where: at Providence Park, Portland

at Providence Park, Portland When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. TV: FS1 (English) and Fox Deportes (Spanish)

FS1 (English) and Fox Deportes (Spanish) Radio: 750 AM (English) and 1150 AM/93.5 FM (Spanish)

The fourth-seeded Timbers (17-13-4) beat the top-seeded Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Thursday to reach the final. Portland may be without star playmaker Sebastian Blanco in the West final. Blanco left the second half of Thursday’s win against the Rapids with an apparent hamstring injury.

Real Salt Lake (14-14-6) earned its spot in the final by upsetting Sporting KC 2-1 on Sunday.

Portland won all three matches against Real Salt Lake during the regular season, outscoring Salt Lake 12-4 in the three matches, including a 6-1 win on Sept. 25 that matched Portland’s largest margin of victory this season.

If Portland beats Salt Lake, the Timbers will advance to the MLS Cup against the winner of the East final between the Philadelphia Union and New England Revolution/New York City FC. The championship match is Saturday, Dec. 11 at noon.