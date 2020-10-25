Oregon Ducks cancel practice after 5 test positive for COVID-19

All of those who tested positive are asymptomatic and self-isolating.

EUGENE, Ore — The Oregon Ducks canceled Saturday night's football practice after five people within the program tested positive for COVID-19.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal said all five people are asymptomatic and self-isolating.

The team announced they canceled practice "out of extreme caution," and that these are the first positive tests within the program since daily antigen testing began.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes is and will continue to be our top priority," Oregon Athletics spokesman Patrick Pierson said. "Local health authorities have been notified and contact tracing is in process."