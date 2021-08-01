Olympics livestreams, Aug. 2: Gymnastics finals, beach volleyball quarterfinals

Gymnastics individual apparatus finals continue Monday with the men’s rings and vault and women’s floor. Track and field features the men's 400-meter hurdles and women's 5,000 meters and finals in the women's discus and long jump.
Women’s soccer heads into the semifinals while volleyball, beach volleyball and water polo are in quarterfinals action.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 9 p.m. Sunday – 8:20 p.m. PT. Monday, which spans Monday night and Tuesday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
Note: These times and events are subject to change.
Sunday night
9:00pm PT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 11
9:40am PT: Women’s Basketball, France vs. USA
10:000m PT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 12
10:30pm PT: Shooting, Men's Rapid Fire Pistol final
11:00pm PT: Diving, Men's 3-meter Springboard prelims
11:50pm PT: Weightlifting, Women's 87kg Group A
Monday
12:50am PT: Shooting, Men's 3-Position Rifle final
1:00am PT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 13
1:00am PT: Equestrian, Eventing Jumping Team Final
1:00am PT: Women's Soccer, Semifinal 1
1:00am PT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 14
2:00am PT: Track Cycling, Women's team sprint qualifying, first round and finals, and men's and women's team pursuit qualifying
3:00am PT: Baseball, Knockout stage, teams TBD
3:00am PT: Track and Field, Session 9
3:50am ET: Weightlifting, Women's +87kg Group A
4:00am PT: Women's Soccer, Semifinal 2
4:00am PT: Track and Field, Women's Discus final
5:00am PT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 15
5:40am PT: Track and Field, Women's 5,000-meter final
6:00am PT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 16
5:00pm PT: Track and Field, Session 10
5:00pm PT: Volleyball, Men's quarterfinal 1
5:20pm PT: Track and Field, Women's Javelin qualifying
5:00pm PT: Men’s Basketball Quarterfinal 1, teams TBD
6:50pm PT: Track and Field, Women's Long Jump Final
7:30pm PT: Canoe Sprint, Finals in women's kayak single 200m, men's canoe double 1000m, men's kayak single 1000m and women's K-2 500m