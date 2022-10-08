Here are the Seahawks players to draft and avoid in fantasy football leagues

Lockett's price - drafted as the 43rd wide receiver on average - does not make any sense. He's beaten Metcalf in receiving yards (3,286) and receptions (255) over the last three seasons and nearly matched him in touchdowns (26) despite being 50 pounds lighter. Last season, when both receivers did not have Wilson for long stretches of the season, Lockett remained consistent (seven games with over 90 yards) while Metcalf (just three games with over 90 yards) regressed in every category. He has also one of the highest single-game upsides in the entire league.