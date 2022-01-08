KING 5's Seahawks season preview: Future quarterback options, RB battle and more

The KING 5 team will analyze the Seahawks' quarterback competition, Russell Wilson's return, a revamped defense and much more in our season preview series.

The KING 5 team, the new home of the Seahawks , will analyze the team's quarterback competition, the 2022 rookie class, a revamped defense and much more before Seattle starts the new season by hosting Russell Wilson (remember him?) and the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Seahawks roundtable :



The NFL preseason leads to a lot of questions and few concrete answers.

Don't worry, though. We have you covered before the regular season kicks off.

The KING 5 team answered several burning Seahawks questions, including our takes on the 2023 starting quarterback, our favorite Russell Wilson era memories, who is the team's best player, what games we are looking forward to and more.

Who would you like to see as the Seahawks starting QB in 2023?

Alex Didion: This very much depends on how the 2022 season unfolds for the Seahawks, but there's little doubt the organization realizes it will have to upgrade at the position in order to be competitive with the rest of the division and the league overall.

Personally, I think Bryce Young would be the perfect player to step in and become the next face of the franchise for Seattle. Featuring a similar build to Russell Wilson, Young is mature beyond his years and already has won a Heisman Trophy and a national championship at Alabama. It would require the Seahawks to have the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick in next year's draft, but one year of struggles would be worth it to bring in a signal-caller of Young's caliber.

Jake Garcia: Bryce Young, CJ Stroud or Drew Lock. The chances of Stroud and Young happening are probably a longshot. The Seahawks probably won't lose enough games to get either of these guys (projected to be the top picks in the next NFL Draft). And Young or Stroud probably won't struggle enough to drop to wherever the Seahawks are drafting.

As for Lock, if he's the team's starting quarterback next year, he took a step this year. I'm not sure if that will happen, but he's talented and maybe this coaching staff can unleash that talent.



Quixem Ramirez: The best quarterback available in the 2023 NFL Draft. Regardless of the team's draft slot, Seattle should be actively searching for a young quarterback to ease the awkward transition from the Russell Wilson era. FULL STORY.