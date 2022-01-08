KING 5's Seahawks season preview: Future quarterback options, RB battle and more
The KING 5 team will analyze the Seahawks' quarterback competition, Russell Wilson's return, a revamped defense and much more in our season preview series.
In advance of the upcoming National Football League (NFL) season, KING 5 is working on a six-week-long season preview series breaking down the 2022 Seattle Seahawks.
The KING 5 team, the new home of the Seahawks, will analyze the team's quarterback competition, the 2022 rookie class, a revamped defense and much more before Seattle starts the new season by hosting Russell Wilson (remember him?) and the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.
Seahawks roundtable:
The NFL preseason leads to a lot of questions and few concrete answers.
Don't worry, though. We have you covered before the regular season kicks off.
The KING 5 team answered several burning Seahawks questions, including our takes on the 2023 starting quarterback, our favorite Russell Wilson era memories, who is the team's best player, what games we are looking forward to and more.
Who would you like to see as the Seahawks starting QB in 2023?
Alex Didion: This very much depends on how the 2022 season unfolds for the Seahawks, but there's little doubt the organization realizes it will have to upgrade at the position in order to be competitive with the rest of the division and the league overall.
Personally, I think Bryce Young would be the perfect player to step in and become the next face of the franchise for Seattle. Featuring a similar build to Russell Wilson, Young is mature beyond his years and already has won a Heisman Trophy and a national championship at Alabama. It would require the Seahawks to have the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick in next year's draft, but one year of struggles would be worth it to bring in a signal-caller of Young's caliber.
Jake Garcia: Bryce Young, CJ Stroud or Drew Lock. The chances of Stroud and Young happening are probably a longshot. The Seahawks probably won't lose enough games to get either of these guys (projected to be the top picks in the next NFL Draft). And Young or Stroud probably won't struggle enough to drop to wherever the Seahawks are drafting.
As for Lock, if he's the team's starting quarterback next year, he took a step this year. I'm not sure if that will happen, but he's talented and maybe this coaching staff can unleash that talent.
Quixem Ramirez: The best quarterback available in the 2023 NFL Draft. Regardless of the team's draft slot, Seattle should be actively searching for a young quarterback to ease the awkward transition from the Russell Wilson era. FULL STORY.
Helping DK and Lockett:
For the past three seasons, it's been the DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett show.
Metcalf and Lockett have combined for 6,456 receiving yards in three seasons, accounting for 53% of the Seahawks' overall passing yards during this time.
The other 26 Seahawks -- yes, I counted -- to catch at least one pass have totaled 5,714 receiving yards in three seasons, comparatively.
Seattle has subsisted on a revolving door of third receiving options. All have made scant impacts on the team's overall bottom line.
While it's certainly possible to build a good NFL offense with a heavily consolidated passing tree, popular criticism of the Seahawks' offense has been the inability to find a reliable third option to take the pressure off Metcalf and Lockett. At this point, NFL defenses know they can key in on the pair because the other receivers lack the ability to test defenders vertically or horizontally.
It's left the Seahawks offense limited to fewer options on any given play. You can only throw deep passes to Metcalf and Lockett for so long before it becomes predictable.
Heading into the 2022 season, the Seahawks have a few possible options to complement Metcalf and Lockett. FULL STORY HERE.
By Quixem Ramirez
Seahawks 2022 draft class:
After selecting just three prospects in the 2021 National Football League (NFL) Draft, the Seattle Seahawks tripled that in the most recent draft.
Not all nine of the rookies selected will see much on-field action and not even all of them are locks to make the team's final 53-man regular-season roster.
However, some of the first-year players will be starters and critical contributors for a Seahawks team with a lot of new faces at important positions.
Let's break down how each of these nine rookies will factor into the Seahawks' plans this season, with the team's first preseason game scheduled for Aug. 13.
Let's break down how each of these nine rookies will factor into the Seahawks' plans this season, with the team's first preseason game scheduled for Aug. 13. FULL STORY HERE.
By Alex Didion
Win by running more?:
The Seattle Seahawks are a profoundly weird team in an era relying more and more on its quarterbacks to generate offense. For much of the Pete Carroll era, Seattle has preferred to lean on its running game rather than the other way around.
Seattle ranked within the top five in total rushing attempts in five of the last nine seasons.
The team ranked 21st and 27th, respectively, in overall rushing attempts in the only two seasons Seattle missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era (2017 and 2021).
Under Carroll, Seattle has combined volume and efficiency to create one of the most consistently bankable units in the NFL.
When the team's rushing efficiency dipped - like in 2017 - the Seahawks had one of its worst seasons with Wilson at the helm.
But can the Seahawks continue to buck the NFL trend and keep winning while running the ball more often? FULL STORY HERE.
By Quixem Ramirez
Starting RB battle:
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has given all indications that the team's offense plans to focus increasingly on the ground game, after quarterback Russell Wilson's offseason departure to Denver.
But who will be getting the lion's share of the carries in new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's first season in Seattle?
Following Chris Carson's injury-induced retirement ahead of training camp, two obvious candidates stand above the rest of the Seahawks' current crop of tailbacks.
Let's examine the most likely options to lead Seattle in rushing, as well as who else might earn some snaps at running back in 2022. FULL STORY HERE
By Alex Didion
Long-term QB answers:
When the Seattle Seahawks passed on trading for Baker Mayfield this offseason, it signaled a clear intention for the organization.
The cost to acquire Mayfield, a former No. 1 pick, was just a 2024 conditional draft pick or, in other terms, a fourth-round pick at best.
Trading for Mayfield would have been a cheap opportunity to add a potential quarterback of the future, but Seattle elected to standpat with Geno Smith and Drew Lock, a pair widely regarded as backup-level quarterbacks masquerading as starters.
Quite simply, it's a tacit admission that the team's long-term answer at quarterback is not currently on the roster.
This means the Seahawks do not have not a realistic path to playoff contention, much less the Super Bowl aspirations that were omnipresent when Russell Wilson was the No. 1 guy.
Without a long-term option at the league's most important position, the Seahawks are projected to lose a lot of games and land a premier pick in a draft that is expected to have a stronger quarterback class than 2022's historically inept group.
Here are a few options not currently on the Seahawks roster that could be the long-term answer to replacing Wilson. FULL STORY HERE.
By Quixem Ramirez
Geno Smith or Drew Lock?:
Update on Aug. 8: Quarterback Drew Lock outplayed incumbent Geno Smith in Saturday's "mock game," finishing with 185 yards and a touchdown. Smith threw for 94 yards, but the veteran continues to take the majority of reps with the first-team offense.
For the first time in a decade, the Seattle Seahawks have a quarterback battle on their hands.
Since a rookie Russell Wilson took the reigns of the job from Matt Flynn in 2012 (what a time to be alive), Seattle has had one of the most stable quarterback rooms in the entire league.
For years it was just simply a matter of which player would hold a clipboard behind Wilson, who did not miss a single game for nine consecutive years.
On the list of important Seahawks discussions, "who will be the starting quarterback?" ranked just about dead last.
Until 2022.
With Wilson in Denver, and a new young quarterback, the Seahawks are facing a problem they were fortunate to avoid.
Geno Smith, the incumbent backup, and Drew Lock, acquired in the landmark Wilson trade, headline a quarterback unit that ranks among the least desirable in the NFL.
But, of course, someone does need to win the job. FULL STORY HERE.
By Quixem Ramirez