With a turbulent offseason in the rear-view mirror, the now-underdog Seattle Seahawks hope to prove critics wrong and battle for a playoff spot.

After losing key stars such as Richard Sherman, Michael Bennett, and Jimmy Graham, however, the Seahawks will need several players to step up and fill the void if the team has any intentions of contending in a rapidly improving NFC West division.

Which Seahawks will have the most pressure to perform at a high level in 2018?

Whether replacing a perennial All-Pro or trying to resurrect a once-promising career, the following three Seahawks will be critical to the team’s playoff aspirations this season.

Dion Jordan, defensive end

While the destruction of the “Legion of Boom” has rightfully generated the most headlines, Seattle arguably absorbed greater losses along the defensive line this offseason.

Along with defensive end Michael Bennett being traded to Philadelphia and versatile defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson signing with Minnesota, the Seahawks also waived injured defensive end Cliff Avril. With all three players gone and depth at defense end far thinner than years past, Seattle will be counting on the 28-year old Jordan to build off a strong finish to last season and emerge as a full-time starter.

The ex-Dolphins first-round pick didn’t play in an NFL game during the 2015 and 2016 seasons due to multiple violations of the league’s substance abuse policy and knee issues. After Miami cut ties with the troubled defender, Seattle gave him one last chance to jump-start his career.

Though he missed the first half of the season recovering from another knee injury, Jordan recorded 18 tackles and 4.0 sacks in only five games after being activated from the Non-Football Injury List. Displaying a unique blend of power and athleticism off the edge in limited action, Seattle placed a first-round tender on him and he signed the $1.9 million tender in April.



Despite his checkered past off the field and durability concerns, Seattle has put a lot of faith in Jordan based on a small sample size. Once he returns from his latest knee surgery, the former Oregon star must justify Seattle’s decision to place a first-round tender on him and provide a consistent pass rushing threat across from Frank Clark for the defense to remain successful.



Germain Ifedi, right tackle

The offensive line has remained a chronic problem for Seattle in recent seasons. But instead of making major personnel changes, the front office hopes a coaching change will bring out the best in the unit, including Germain Ifedi.

After joining the Seahawks as a first-round pick in 2016, Ifedi started 13 games at right guard as a rookie before moving out to right tackle last season. The massive 6-foot-5, 325-pound lineman has flashed first-round talent at times, but he’s been plagued by penalties (led the NFL with 16 in 2017) and underwhelming performance protecting quarterback Russell Wilson.

With Tom Cable back in Oakland and Mike Solari taking the reigns as Seattle’s new offensive line coach, the Seahawks expect a big jumpfrom Ifedi entering his third NFL season. Much more detail-oriented than his predecessor, Solari’s main priority will be refining Ifedi from a fundamentals standpoint, which should at minimum help cut down on the number of penalties.

Solari will also be implementing a more-variant run game featuring more power schemes than Cable used during his time with the Seahawks. Moving away from strictly being a zone-running football team should help Ifedi immensely, as the big-bodied blocker loves to drive defenders backward off the line of scrimmage. A better scheme fit should pay dividends for the former Texas A&M standout.

The Seahawks believe their offensive line will be significantly improved due to Solari’s presence, but major improvement from Ifedi will be vital to the unit’s overall outlook this season. If he can’t take advantage of this latest opportunity under the tutelage of his new coach, George Fant will be ready to capitalize and it could be time for the franchise to move on.

Shaquill Griffin, cornerback

Unlike the previous two players, Griffin has lived up to, and arguably exceeded, expectations thus far.

As a rookie, the 2017 third-round pick out of UCF appeared in 15 games, including 11 starts. The 6-foot, 200-pound Griffin performed admirably, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and 15 passes defensed for the Seahawks. He also posted his first career sack against Dallas in Week 16, showing off his developing all-around game.

Fair or not, however, Griffin will be judged based on how well he performs as the heir apparent to a Seahawks legend, and it won’t be easy. Like Jordan, he’s got huge shoes to fill, as Sherman earned First-Team All-Pro nods twice while racking up 32 interceptions and 104 passes defensed in seven seasons in Seattle. With Earl Thomas in the middle of a holdout, he’s the alpha dog of a revamped secondary now, which carries a great deal of burden.

The good news? Griffin has already received a crash course on playing without Sherman in the secondary and handled it smoothly.

After Sherman suffered a torn Achilles tendon midway through the 2017 season, the Seahawks re-signed veteran Byron Maxwell to replace him in the starting lineup. Still, Griffin took on greater responsibility and an enhanced leadership role on the field. Maxwell was brought back during free agency as insurance, but Griffin has already transitioned to the left side this spring, ready to take the reigns as Seattle’s top corner.

Asking too much of a young player too soon can be detrimental to his development, but the Seahawks were willing to cut ties with Sherman primarily because of their confidence in Griffin moving forward. Coaches and fans alike expect him to become the next superstar in the secondary and how quickly he progresses will go a long way towards determining Seattle’s fate in 2018 and beyond.



