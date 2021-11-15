x
Ducks

No. 13 Oregon makes half of shots for 86-63 win over SMU

Eric Williams Jr. led the Ducks with 19 points and 5 rebounds.
Credit: AP Photo/Andy Nelson
Oregon guard Jacob Young (42) drives against SMU guard Zhuric Phelps (1) Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Eugene, Ore.

EUGENE, Ore. — Eric Williams Jr. had 19 points and five rebounds as No. 13 Oregon defeated SMU 86-63 Friday night.

Will Richardson and Jacob Young each scored 18 points as the Ducks (2-0) shot 51.6% from the field, including 9 for 20 on 3-pointers. Rivaldo Soares had 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds, Quincy Guerrier had nine points and six rebounds and Franck Kepnang had seven points and six rebounds.

Emmanuel Bandoumel scored 14 points to pace the Mustangs (1-1), who shot 37.7% from the field.

