Celebrating the life of a Trail Blazer: Broadcaster Bill Schonley

Schonley passed away in January. He called Blazers games for three decades

PORTLAND, Ore. — People Bill Schonley encountered during his time in Portland helped celebrate his life at Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum. Former players like Bill Walton, Terry Porter and Chris Dudley.

“Bill was the blazers. He was the mayor of rip city and had been there from the beginning” said Dudley during his remarks.



Damian Lillard talked of the relationship the two forged when he first got to Portland.



“He spoke that life into me from day one. Put me in that kind of history to me that just showed the pride he had being part of rip city and this organization” said Lillard.



Schonely was the first voice of the Blazers and was courtside calling the game when the team won the championship in 1977.

He was known for his catch phrases. Former Trail Blazer Terry Porter shared a few. “bingo bango bongo, climb the golden ladder, got to make your free throws” I've heard that a few times sometimes I made them sometimes I didn't said Porter and the last “rip city baby”.



Bill Walton said Schonely is the reason the trail blazers exist and called him the most important blazer of all. For the fans Schonely gave them more than commentary about basketball.



“I just wanted to pay my respects to a great man” said one fan in attendance.



Current Trail Blazers broadcaster Kevin Calabro said that as impressive as Schonely was as the voice of the blazers he was a better person.



“I can tell you that Bill’s talent was unmatched, unmatched but his friendship and caring nature were always the most important aspect of the man” said Calabro.

Bill Schonley will forever be a part of the history of the Portland Trail Blazers.