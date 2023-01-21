Bill Schonely, the legendary voice of the Blazers, has passed away at 93

Schonely served as the team’s play-by-play voice for nearly 30 years. He called over 2,500 games, including the team’s championship run in 1977.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The man known as the Mayor of Rip City and the original voice on the Portland Trail Blazers, Bill Schonely, has passed away, according to his biographer Kerry Eggers.

The 93-year-old was was hired in 1970 by team founder Harry Glickman and served as play-by-play broadcaster for almost three decades. He served as an ambassador for the Trail Blazers starting in 2003 and retired in 2022.

At hire number six, he was one of the organization's very first employees. He was tasked with quickly assembling a radio network to introduce Oregon to the Trail Blazers organization.

Serving as the team’s play-by-play voice for nearly 30 years, he called over 2,500 games including the team’s championship run in 1977 and other runs in the 1990s.

Schonely maintained a streak of calling games throughout his 30-year run that was only interrupted in 1982-83 when he stepped away to recover from heart bypass surgery.

His catchphrase, which is now enshrined on one of the team's uniforms, was born during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Blazers were down by 20-plus points, but made a comeback.

He said that Jim Barnett, a former Oregon player who was one of the original Blazers, winked at him before taking a shot just steps inside the midcourt line.

It fell.

"I was gonna say it `Rip the twine' or something but I came up with `Rip City! All right!' And look what happened," he said. "It took a little while for that phrase to catch on. I had no idea that all of this was going to happen. But it did, and wherever you go, it's humbling to me, but it's `Rip City.'"

Prior to joining the Trail Blazers organization, Schonely served in the United States Marine Corps and worked at radio stations throughout the country.

In 1999, Schonely was inducted into the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame for broadcasting and in 2012, he was awarded the Curt Gowdy Media Award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for his contributions to the game as an outstanding broadcaster.