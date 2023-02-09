Defensive standout Matisse Thybulle coming to Trail Blazers in 3-team trade

Thybulle, 25, who played college basketball at the University of Washington, was named to the NBA All-Defense second team the past two seasons.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers are acquiring defensive standout Matisse Thybulle from the Philadelphia 76ers in a three-team trade between the Blazers, 76ers and Charlotte Hornets, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

According to Bobby Marks of ESPN, this is the full framework of the trade:

Portland receives: Thybulle

Thybulle Philadelphia receives: Jalen McDaniels, 2024 second-round pick from New York (via Charlotte), 2029 second-round pick from Portland

Jalen McDaniels, 2024 second-round pick from New York (via Charlotte), 2029 second-round pick from Portland Charlotte receives: Svi Mykhailiuk (from New York via Portland), 2023 second-round pick (more favorable of Atlanta, Charlotte and Brooklyn via Philadelphia), 2027 second-round pick (more favorable of Pelicans/Blazers via Blazers),

Thybulle, 25, who played college basketball at the University of Washington, was named to the NBA All-Defense second team the past two seasons.

The 6-foot-5, 201-pound wing has career averages across four NBA seasons of 4.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks in 19.8 minutes per game. For his career, he's shot 44.8% from the field, 32.5% from the 3-point line and 66.7% from the free-throw line.

He was a key player for the 76ers last season, starting 50 games, but he's taken on a smaller role for Philadelphia this season, averaging only 12.1 minutes per game. The Blazers and 76ers previously had trade discussions about Thybulle before the NBA draft last summer.

Thybulle is in the final year of his rookie contract and makes $4.4 million this season.

The 20th overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, he averaged 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.4 blocks in four seasons at Washington.

During Thybulle's senior season, he was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, which recognizes the top defensive player in the country. He was also named to the All-Pac-12 first team as a senior and was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year his junior and senior seasons.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at noon PT. Portland made a trade Wednesday night, sending Josh Hart to the New York Knicks for New York's lottery-protected 2023 first-round pick, forwards Cam Reddish and Mykhailiuk and guard Ryan Arcidiacono.