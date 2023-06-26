Rip City Remix: Blazers unveil G League affiliate name, logo and color scheme

The Blazers unveiled the team's name, logo and color scheme at the University of Portland on Monday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Monday morning that the name of its G League affiliate will be Rip City Remix. The Blazers also unveiled logos and branding, including the team's color scheme.

The announcement was made at the University of Portland, where Rip City Remix will play its games, at the Chiles Center on the university's campus. Training camp starts Oct. 30 and the G League season begins Nov. 10. See a list of key G League dates at the bottom of this article.

Rip City Remix's name and branding pay respect to the early Trail Blazers teams, emulating "the colors and an identity akin to the 1970s," the Blazers said in a news release. The Blazers entered the NBA as an expansion team in 1970 and won their first and only championship in 1977.

The team colors, according to the Blazers, are Remix Black, Remix Red, Remix Natural, Remix Maroon and Remix White.

The partial logo has a basketball in Remix Natural encircled by the Blazers' traditional pinwheel logo (that also looks like a vinyl record) — the top half in Remix Red and the lower calf in Remix Natural — with a Remix Black background.

The global logo has the basketball and pinwheel logo atop a basketball key-shaped background with the key in Remix Maroon and outline in Remix Natural and Remix Black. The words Rip and City are encased in two pennant-shaped banners atop the pinwheel logo. The words are in Remix Black with a Remix Natural background and Remix Black outline.

The Remix text logo is in a vintage bubble font with a cursive flair. The letters are in Remix Natural with a Remix Black outline.

The team also launched social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

"This is an exciting day for Rip City and the next chapter in Trail Blazers basketball," Portland Trail Blazers President of Business Operations Dewayne Hankins said in a news release. "We are thrilled to launch this team in the North Portland community, with a name and brand inspired by our fans, culture and region. Rip City Remix games will be fun, family friendly, and accessible, and we look forward to seeing you on the court this upcoming season."

Fans can purchase a limited edition Rip City Remix "Launch Collection" at ripcityclothing.com. The team also announced Tixr will be its official ticketing partner. Visit ripcityremix.com for ticket information.

The Blazers earlier this month announced that former Blazers assistant coach Jim Moran will be the head coach of Rip City Remix. Moran was an assistant with the Blazers from 2014 to 2021. He spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach for the Detroit Pistons.

The Blazers also recently announced Hannah Grauert as president of Rip City Remix. Grauert worked for the Blazers from 2007 to 2017, after which she worked for Nike and Microsoft.

Danny Connors and Pooh Jeter were recently named general manager and assistant general manager of Rip City Remix. Connors worked the past seven seasons for the Blazers, most recently as the team's personnel analyst. Jeter, who played basketball at the University of Portland and played professionally in the NBA and overseas, played the past two seasons with the G League Ignite as a teammate of Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson.

On June 8, Rip City Remix participated in the NBA G League Expansion Draft. The team selected 14 players and will retain the rights to those players for the next two seasons. Those players are not guaranteed a roster spot for Rip City Remix.

KEY UPCOMING G LEAGUE DATES