Jokic has 28 points, Nuggets rout Trail Blazers 124-95

Blazers star guard Damian Lillard sat out the game because of lower abdominal tendinopathy.

DENVER — Nikola Jokic just missed out on his third straight triple-double, finishing with 28 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and the Denver Nuggets spoiled Chauncey Billups' return home with a 124-95 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Billups, a Denver native who had two playing stints with the Nuggets, lost his head coaching debut in his hometown without star Damian Lillard.