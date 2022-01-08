What do we want to see from the Trail Blazers in the second half of the season? | Locked on Blazers

Tara Biggs-Bowen of We Have A Take joins the show to talk about the stretch run of the Trail Blazers season.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tara Biggs-Bowen (@tcbbiggs) of We Have A Take joins the show to talk about the stretch run of the Portland Trail Blazers season, how to assess Chauncey Billups' first year as a head coach, prioritizing development over wins, the growth of Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little and what massive changes to the Blazers roster might mean for the fan base.

This episode is a big picture look at how to watch, think and feel about the final 46 games of the Blazers season where winning might not come on the floor but could come in the form of growth from young players. Plus, we discuss Damian Lillard's lingering health issues and how the team can best move forward and build around Lillard over the next few months.

