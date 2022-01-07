Locked on Blazers podcast with Jason Quick: Where do the Trail Blazers go from here?

Jason Quick of The Athletic joins the show to talk about the direction of the Blazers in the second half of the season.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jason Quick of The Athletic joins the show to talk about the Portland Trail Blazers' loss to the Miami Heat, Jusuf Nurkic's skirmish with Tyler Herro and Anfernee Simons' recent emergence.

Then we zoom out to take a look at the direction of the Blazers in the second half of the season and as the trade deadline approaches. Is Damian Lillard going to return to the court or is he headed for season-ending surgery? Who is going to get traded and how will Joe Cronin navigate the trade deadline? What are the futures of McCollum, Simons and Norman Powell in Portland? What will the Blazers prioritize in the final 46 games of the regular season?

Plus, Jason shares an all-time great Andre Miller story. Listen for that and stay for the perspective on the direction of the Blazers over the next six months.

