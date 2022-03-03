Is tanking creating bad habits? | Locked on Blazers podcast mailbag

The latest mailbag has questions about Anfernee Simons, Damian Lillard, Josh Hart, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum and more!

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's the latest Special Delivery Mailbag from Locked On Blazers! It's time to answer your questions about the tanking and ugly losses forming bad habits when the team pivots back to trying to win? Is two months without much help going to limit Anfernee Simons' development or will it help him hone some other skills?

Plus, is a Simons-Damian Lillard backcourt a duplicate of the Blazers previous guard duo or has Simons shown enough promise to think he pushes Portland to heights that the CJ-Dame pairing never could?

Speaking of new heights? What's the Blazers ceiling for next season? Will Portland use two lottery picks to draft rookies or will they be trade chips for a bigger win-now move? Can Portland find an upgrade at the forward spots or is this team locked into starting Josh Hart and/or Nassir Little?

