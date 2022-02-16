Can Anfernee Simons win the Most Improved Player award? | Locked on Blazers podcast

It's the latest Special Delivery Mailbag from Locked On Blazers!

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's the latest Special Delivery Mailbag from Locked On Blazers! It's time to answer your questions about Anfernee Simons taking home some hardware at the end of the season. The show starts with a discussion of Simons' Most Improved Player award candidacy, current front runners for the award and other players across the league who will likely be on the ballot. (starts at 0:58)

Our next question wonders whether Simons and Damian Lillard can thrive as a backcourt pair and ponders how it might be any different than CJ McCollum and Lillard of the past six seasons. Does the Ant-Dame pairing have a higher ceiling or similar one to the previous backcourt in the Rose City? (starts at 10:10)

Finally, we close the show talking about passing. The Blazers offense has been moving the ball much better lately, increasing their assists and potential assists per game steadily since the season started and drastically over the past week. Some listeners worry that Lillard's reintroduction to the lineup will put an end to this trend and style of play. Is that worth worrying about or even a likely outcome? (starts at 20:02)

About Locked On Blazers

Mike Richman has covered the Portland Trail Blazers in various capacities since 2014 as a beat writer for The Oregonian, a reporter at NBC Sports Northwest and now in the form of the only daily Trail Blazers podcast, Locked On Blazers. The Pass First Point Guard will get you closer to the team with reports from inside the Moda Center and by unpacking the statistics to know and about your favorite team. You will also find regular guests and can get your questions answered with weekly mailbag shows.

If you would like to participate in the weekly mailbag show, submit your questions to @mikegrich on Twitter or email lockedonblazerspod@gmail.com.