Locked on Blazers podcast: Why is Damian Lillard mad?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jason Quick of The Athletic joins the show to discuss how he angered Damian Lillard and the current state of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Dame is angry, the team is extremely shorthanded and there aren't a lot of easy paths forward. What can we learn from a team missing nine players (and head coach Chauncey Billups), how has Anfernee Simons fared in the two weeks with CJ McCollum out of the lineup and how can the Blazers maximize Larry Nance Jr.?

Mike Richman and longtime Blazers reporter Jason Quick discuss all of these topics in Friday's episode of Locked on Blazers.

