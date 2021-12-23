Blazers guard CJ McCollum's collapsed lung is fully healed

McCollum is ready to start practicing again after being sidelined earlier this month for a collapsed right lung.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is ready to start practicing again more than two weeks after he was diagnosed with a collapsed right lung.

McCollum has not played since Dec. 4 when he was injured in the final quarter of the Blazers' 145-117 loss to the Boston Celtics. His injury was originally listed as a rib contusion.

A CT scan showed he suffered a pneumothorax, also known as a collapsed lung.

After further evaluation Wednesday, including another CT scan, the Blazers announced McCollum's right lung is fully healed.

He has been cleared for non-contact drills, increased conditioning and shooting, the team said Thursday.

McCollum will be reevaluated next week. It's unclear when he will be cleared to play again.

McCollum has started in 24 games this season, averaging 20.6 points (42.4% FG, 39.3% 3-PT, 70.0% FT), 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.08 steals and 35.3 minutes.