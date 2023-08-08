Think you got game? Here's how to try out for the Rip City Remix

The Portland Trail Blazers' G League Team will hold a local tryout on Saturday, Sept. 16.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Amateur hoopers, listen up! Still holding onto that dream of playing professional basketball? The Rip City Remix, the NBA G League affiliate for the Portland Trail Blazers, will host a one-day open tryout on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The tryout will be held at the Blazers training facility, located at 7325 Southwest Childs Road in Portland, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants at the tryout will compete in front of basketball operations personnel for both the Rip City Remix and the Portland Trail Blazers. Players will compete for an invitation to the Remix training camp, which starts in late October.

To be eligible to play in the G League, players must turn 18 on or before Oct. 15, 2023 and not have participated in any collegiate basketball activities after Oct. 15, 2023.

The cost to compete in the open tryout is $300. The fee is non-refundable and space is limited to the first 60 individuals. Interested players can register here.

Most players who participate in local tryouts are former professional players looking for another shot, ex-college basketball standouts, and players who fell through the cracks but are still looking for an opportunity. But anyone can give it a shot, if they're willing to pay the $300 entry fee.

Think it's a fool's errand? Maybe not. There have been some success stories from G League tryouts.

Craig Randall, a 6-foot-5 guard at the University of Memphis and the University of Tennessee-Martin who went undrafted in 2020, attended three local tryouts in 2021 and made the team for the Long Island Nets. He made the most of his opportunity, finishing the 2021-22 season averaging 26.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Last season, he played for the Iowa Wolves and averaged 21.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Rip City Remix will play its games at the Chiles Center on the University of Portland campus. Training camp starts Oct. 30 and the G League season begins Nov. 10.

Key upcoming dates