Blazers

James, Davis power Lakers past Trail Blazers for 2-1 series lead

The Lakers shut down the high-scoring Blazers for the second straight game after the No. 1 seed was knocked off in Game 1.
Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony (00) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla — LeBron James had 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, Anthony Davis scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 116-108 for a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference first-round series. 

The Lakers shut down the high-scoring Blazers for the second straight game after the No. 1 seed was knocked off in Game 1. 

This was Portland’s highest-scoring performance in the series and it wasn’t close to good enough. Damian Lillard scored 34 points despite a dislocated left index finger and CJ McCollum added 28 for the Trail Blazers. 

