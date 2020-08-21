Anthony Davis helps Lakers rout Trail Blazers 111-88 to tie series

Portland All-Star guard Damian Lillard dislocated the index finger on his left hand in the third quarter. He said he'll play in Game 3 Saturday.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Anthony Davis had 31 points and 11 rebounds and the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers bounced back from an opening loss to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-88 in Game 2 of the first-round Western Conference playoff series.

The Trail Blazers stunned the Lakers 100-93 in Game 1, but things went horribly wrong in Game 2.

Portland All-Star guard Damian Lillard dislocated the index finger on his left hand in the third quarter. He left the game for good, and the team said X-rays were negative. He was held to 18 points.

"They got us tonight," Lillard said of the Lakers win. "We got our butts kicked tonight."

Lillard said, despite his injured finger, he would play in Game 3 on Saturday night.

"Dislocated it, so it's just sore, a little bit swollen and uncomfortable," he said.

Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, after not making any shots in Game 1, scored 16 points in Game 2. LeBron James had 10 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists for the Lakers.

Los Angeles took control of the game in the first quarter and never looked back, building a 30-point lead, 88-58, going into the fourth quarter.

CJ McCollum and Anfernee Simons were the only Blazers besides Lillard to score double figures, with 13 and 11 points, respectively. Jusuf Nurkic was held to 9 points and 8 rebounds.

The series is now tied 1-1. Game 3 is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be televised on ABC.

