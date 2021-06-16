Kevin Calabro returning as Blazers' play-by-play announcer

Calabro was hired in 2016 as the Blazers' TV announcer. He left the team last year to spend more time with his family.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Kevin Calabro will return as the Portland Trail Blazers TV announcer next season after a one-year absence from the team. The news was first reported by John Canzano of The Oregonian.

The Blazers said in a press release Wednesday Jordan Kent would no longer serve as the team's play-by-play announcer, as he did for the 2020-21 season.

“We’re extremely thankful for the hard work, dedication and passion Jordan has put into his roles with the Trail Blazers,” said Chris McGowan, President and CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “He brought a wealth of basketball knowledge and experience to the organization and we wish him nothing but the best as he continues in his career.”