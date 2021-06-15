Report: Damian Lillard commits to Team USA for Tokyo Olympics

The Portland Trail Blazers' All-Star point guard is one of the first players to commit to the team, according to Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is one of the first players to commit to Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics, according to a report in The Athletic. This will be Lillard's first Olympics. In 2016, he dropped out of consideration for the Rio Games.

The official Olympic roster will be comprised of 12 players and is expected to be set by late June. Shams Charania and Joe Vardon report Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has also committed to the national team.

Players will report to Las Vegas on July 6 for two weeks of training camp and exhibition games. The U.S. will depart for Tokyo on July 19. The Olympics begin July 23.

The U.S. men have won six of the past seven Olympic gold medals, including the past three. Team USA has won 25 games in a row.