Kevin Calabro parts ways with Portland Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers TV announcer Kevin Calabro has parted ways with the organization after four years.

The news was first reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Calabro was hired as the team’s play-by-play announcer in 2016. He is leaving to focus on his family, according to a news release from the team.

“This was a very difficult decision to make and I want to thank the Allen family and Chris McGowan for their support and understanding,” Calabro said. “I’ll always be grateful to the Rip City fans for welcoming me into the family.”

According to The Oregonian/OregonLive, Calabro decided to leave the organization on his own. He was not part of recent layoffs.

Jordan Kent will handle play-by-play duties during the team's eight games in Orlando when the season resumes at the end of July. All eight games will be shown on NBC Sports Northwest.

Kent hosted the Blazers' pregame and postgame shows on NBC Sports Northwest this season.