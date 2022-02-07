Could Blazers trade Bledsoe again before deadline? | Locked on Blazers podcast

Let's look into trade rules and why Bledsoe's contract is potentially beneficial as the Blazers continue to retool the roster.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers lost a couple home games over the weekend, 96-93 to the Thunder and then 137-108 to the Bucks. These were not notable losses but this episode visits them shortly because of formalities and respect. The real news of the day was the trade that happened Friday night and the impact of that trade on the Blazers' present and future. (starts at 1:27)

Eric Bledsoe did not play on Saturday night, curiously landing on Portland's injury report after never having done so in more than 50 games with the Los Angeles Clippers. It has led to some fair speculation that Bledsoe may be on the move again after getting traded to Portland on Friday. It's not that simple as there are some league rules that prohibit how the Blazers will be able to move Bledsoe. Let's look into those rules and why Bledsoe's contract is potentially beneficial as the Blazers continue to retool the roster. (starts at 7:40)

One new acquisition did make his debut on Saturday, as Justise Winslow played 20 minutes against the Bucks. The show closes with a breakdown of Winslow's game and how he can help the Blazers in the future. (starts at 20:42)

