Lillard scores 43 points, Trail Blazers snap 7-game skid

PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 43 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a seven-game losing streak, beating the Charlotte Hornets 125-116 on Friday night.

Ben McLemore added 28 points for Portland, hitting six of his eight 3-pointers in the first half to help the Trail Blazers set a franchise record with 16 3-pointers in the half.

They led 81-55 at the break.

LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 27 points in his first game back after being in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.