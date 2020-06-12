3 members of the Portland Trail Blazers organization test positive for COVID-19

The Blazers confirmed Sunday morning that three members of the organization tested positive for the virus.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Three members of the Portland Trail Blazers organization have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Sunday morning.

The team sent out the following statement, announcing the positive tests and reporting that the team's practice facility will be closed Sunday for deep cleaning.

Sunday was supposed to be the first day of training camp for the Blazers.

"Over the past four days, we have had three positive COVID test results within our organization. Out of an abundance of caution, having completed contact tracing, we are closing our practice facility today for deep cleaning while we run confirmatory tests," said Neil Olshey, the team's president of basketball operations.

The Portland Trail Blazers have 3 positive COVID-19 test results within organization



Today was supposed to be the first day of training camp.



Team statement below #ripcity pic.twitter.com/kkEddOpkIl — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) December 6, 2020

No team officials were immediately available for interviews and the team said it has no further information to release at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.



