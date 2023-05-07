Jesuit High star pitcher Noble Meyer drafted 10th overall by Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins drafted Jesuit pitcher Noble Meyer with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the MLB Draft on Sunday.

UPDATE: Jesuit High School star pitcher Noble Meyer was drafted by the Miami Marlins with the 10th overall pick of the MLB Draft on Sunday.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:

The Major League Baseball Draft began Sunday in Seattle and Jesuit High School pitcher Noble Meyer won't have to wait long to hear his name called.

"It blows my mind because there's only been a handful of high school pitchers selected in the Top 10," Meyer said. "To even be considered that high is a little bit surreal."

Meyer is ranked as a Top-10 prospect by MLB.com, listed as the top high school pitcher in the country.

"It really took us all by storm," Meyer said. "I wasn't really expecting to be in a position like this."

Standing 6-foot-5, the 18-year-old righty has a variety of pitches in his bag, including a fastball. He'll never forget the first time he hit 100 mph on the radar.

"That blew my mind," Meyer said. "I look down at the iPad with the radar on it, I see 100.2. I start jumping up and down. It was one of the biggest moments of my life, I'd say."

Meyer wrapped up his senior season at Jesuit with 142 strikeouts and a 0.406 ERA. He earned Gatorade Oregon Player of the Year honors and helped lead the Crusaders to a state championship game appearance.

"It was more of a family than any other team I've ever played with and a big factor why we did so well," he said.

Meyer fell in love with the game when he was about 5 years old.

"My dad would take me out to the backyard while my mom was taking care of my brother, and play wiffle ball with the comically large wiffle ball bat," Meyer said. "There I learned to love baseball through that."

Before nearly every Major League club called, Meyer was committed to play at the University of Oregon. His childhood coach, mentor and former big league pitcher, Trevor Wilson, gave him the blueprint.

"He was my coach for a very long time, played for the Giants back in the day and I got to learn what it was like," Meyer said. "That really kindled the fire of wanting to be a big leaguer."

His best friend is Paul Wilson, the son of Trevor, who has been a brother to him and a source of motivation.

"I always kind of looked up to him, wished I could be that good. I put in the work to hopefully be at the same level because I always dreamed of playing pro ball together," Meyer said.

They're on their way to achieving that goal together. Wilson is also projected to be selected in the MLB Draft.

"It's a once in a lifetime thing. One in a million," Meyer said.

It's coming full-circle for Meyer. Growing up a Mariners fan and going to games as a kid, he'll be heading back to Seattle to see his dreams come true at the MLB Draft.

"I can't wait to soak it all in," he said.