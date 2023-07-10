Yes, Fred Meyer can check receipts at the door

Stores are generally unlikely to detain customers who refuse receipt checks, but that doesn't mean it's optional. Customers who refuse could face other penalties.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fred Meyer recently announced that it will begin checking customer receipts at the door at Portland-area stores as part of a broader push to crack down on crime and shoplifting.

After the announcement was reported, a viewer emailed KGW asserting that a mandatory receipt-checking policy would be illegal because it's only permitted if the store has a reasonable suspicion that a person is shoplifting.

The story drew similar comments on social media, and those claims echo many older posts taking exception to similar policies at Walmart and other stores. Videos on TikTok show customers arguing with Walmart staff about the policy, or simple refusing the receipt request and walking out of the store.

KGW reached out to Fred Meyer for clarification about how the receipt-checking policy would work in practice. A company spokesperson said the receipt checks will be carried out by third-party security guards, but didn't respond to questions about whether the policy would apply to every single customer, or what would happen if a customer refused to produce their receipt.

THE QUESTION

Is it legal for Fred Meyer to check customer receipts at the door?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

It is legal for retailers to check receipts at the door, as long as they don't do so in a discriminatory fashion. Customers are unlikely to be physically detained if they refuse, but they could face other consequences.

WHAT WE FOUND

The practice of checking all receipts at the door isn't a new concept; Costco is well-known for taking that approach at all of its stores, and it has defended the policy in court when faced with lawsuits.

But Costco also requires all of its customers to be members, and the membership terms explicitly state that receipts and merchandise will be inspected at the exits.

So what about a store like Fred Meyer, where anyone can walk in at any time? Does a blanket receipt-checking policy run afoul of the rights of customers?

KGW reached out to Portland attorney Michael Fuller to get his take on the Fred Meyer policy, and he said store owners are generally free to implement receipt checks as long as they don't do so in a discriminatory fashion. He said stores have faced lawsuits over policies that targeted specific groups, but he hasn't heard of a legal challenge to universal receipt-checking.

"Generally, stores can have loss prevention policies, and those policies can generally include checking receipts," he said. "Stores are also subject to Oregon's public accommodation laws, so they can't target particular groups with their receipt-checking policies and they can't discriminate."

But what if an individual customer refuses the receipt check and continues to walk out of the store, like in the TikTok videos? Fuller said it's unlikely that a store would try to physically prevent a customer from leaving, but that doesn't mean it’s ok to simply opt out of the receipt check — and customers who try it could face other consequences.

"I can't imagine that Fred Meyer’s policy would be to detain anyone who refused to comply with the receipt-checking policy," he said. "They could simply trespass them out of their neighborhood store though, which would probably ensure compliance for most shoppers."

Detaining customers

Oregon law doesn't specifically mention receipts, but it does lay out some rules for confronting shoplifters. Here's the relevant bit, from ORS 131.655:

Notwithstanding any other provision of law, a person may be detained in a reasonable manner and for a reasonable time by… a merchant or merchant's employee who has probable cause for believing that the person has committed theft of property of a store or other mercantile establishment.

Many states have similar laws, and one of them factored into a recent court case over receipt-checking in Colorado. According to BusinessInsider, a man sued Walmart after he was detained in a Denver-area store when he refused to show his receipt at the exit — and Walmart was ultimately found not liable.

That headline led to other social media posts with the claim that stores effectively have a right to detain anyone who refuses a receipt check, because the refusal can count as probable cause to suspect shoplifting.

But the details of the case suggest it's not that clear cut. According to the report, the man wasn't solely detained for withholding his receipt — the courts concluded that he had also deliberately walked out with his purchased items unbagged and his receipt not visible, and he had done the same at multiple Walmarts, essentially trying to provoke the staff into detaining him.

But in practice, the question may be less relevant because even in cases of outright shoplifting, it's rare for stores to try to physically detain people.

"In my experience, if a store suspects someone of shoplifting, they're not going to physically detain them under almost any circumstance. The liability's just too high. And what if you're wrong?" Fuller said. "But you can trespass them out, you can call the police, you can have private security, you can restrict their access if they were to come back, you can take those steps."

Stores with universal receipt-checking policies could take those same alternative approaches for customers who refuse to hand over their receipts at the door, but many of the online posts don't mention that risk when they declare that receipt requests can be ignored.