Portland Fred Meyer stores to start checking receipts, add security to crack down on crime

Fred Meyer President Todd Kammeyer says the company has suffered record levels of thefts and loss in the past 12 months.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fred Meyer shoppers can expect to see a variety of new security measures when they visit Portland stores in the coming weeks, the most visible of which will be more security guards and a new system to verify receipts at the door.

"It may not look identical to a Costco style, but we'll employ measures where we will check receipts as customers leave the store," said Fred Meyer President Todd Kammeyer.

Both changes are part of a broader effort to crack down on crime and shoplifting, and the company said they were developed in partnership with the City of Portland and the Portland Police Bureau.

Fred Meyer announced the security updates Thursday, and said the initiative will also include new parking lot and store interior safety protocols and investments in "innovative security technology."

The company didn't specify what those technologies would be, but said they represent a pattern of continued investment in security technology, pointing to public view monitors, merchandise security tags and exit alarms as examples of previous investments.

"We're always looking for different, efficient ways to monitor our stores and what's happening inside of them," Kammeyer said of new technology the company plans to deploy.

The company already uses third-party security guard services to keep tabs on the interior and exterior of its stores, Kammeyer said, but it's about to boost the number of security guards to the highest level it's ever used.

The new security measures might look different in different stores and vary by time of day, Kammeyer said.

At the Hollywood Fred Meyer Thursday, shoppers were grabbing some essentials ahead of the weekend and upcoming holiday under the watchful eyes of a security guard — something several customers said wasn't a bad idea.

"I don't have to watch TV," one customer said. "Just hang around here and you'll see people chasing around the parking lot, filling up. One woman had almost $600 worth of stuff."

"As a customer, I do want to come to a place I do feel safe," another customer said. "I'm here to get groceries so the last thing I need to do is get assaulted or bothered."

Kammeyer said he sees the same sort of incidents, and he's acutely aware of how common they've become. Fred Meyer has seen record levels of theft and loss in the past 12 months, he said, and it's talking a toll on the retailer.

Fred Meyer is far from alone; retailers across Portland have been struggling for years with a big upswings in crime and shoplifting, prompting some of them to close their doors. That's a scenario Kammeyer said Fred Meyer is determined to avoid.

"We want to be part of the city's growth and revitalization efforts as we move forward into the future," he said.

Nike approached the city earlier this year to ask for dedicated police support to reopen its Community Store, even offering to pay for officers. The city declined, saying it wasn't a question of money — there just aren't enough officers to spare at the moment.

Fred Meyer's partnership with the city appears to be less involved than what Nike proposed. Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said Fred Meyer's loss prevention staff met with police a few weeks ago to help plan out security measures and discuss how they could work together, and Fred Meyer said the partnership could also include sharing theft data and trends.