VERIFY: Oregon City voters have until Nov. 10 to cast ballots for mayoral recall election

Oregon City residents will decide whether or not to recall Mayor Dan Holiday next week.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In Oregon City, voters were sent not one, but two ballots — one for the general election and one for the recall special election of Oregon City Mayor Dan Holladay.

In Oregon, all mail-in ballots for the general election must have arrived by dropbox or mail by 8 p.m. on Tuesday. But, what about the Oregon City special election ballot?

KGW set out to VERIFY: What happened to the Oregon City mayor recall?

Well, technically, nothing yet. Ballots for the Oregon City mayor recall are not due until Nov. 10. These ballots must be returned in their blue/black striped envelope, and should not have been returned in the same envelope as the general election ballot, as Clackamas County explains in a YouTube video.

As of Monday, 43.3% of the 26,263 eligible voters in Oregon City had returned their ballots for the mayoral recall election. For the general election, Tuesday reports showed that 83.8% of the 308,112 eligible voters in Clackamas County voted.

If you are an Oregon City voter and have not received your special election ballot, contact the Clackamas County election office. You can also track your ballot here.

Holladay’s recall comes after several controversies this year: In April, he urged businesses to reopen in violation of Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-home order. Then in June, according to Oregonian/Oregon Live reporting, critics said he downplayed police brutality against Black people on social media.

If Holladay is voted out of office by a majority vote, a special election for a new mayor would be held in March 2021. Rachel Lyles Smith, Oregon City commission president, would lead city meetings until January, when the commission will select a new president.