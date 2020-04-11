VERIFY: False claims of voter intimidation in Springfield, Oregon spread on social media

“The complaint was unfounded. People had access to it [the ballot drop-box] the entire time."

SPRINGFIELD, Oregon — We spoke to Lieutenant Tom Rappe of the Springfield Police Department who says:

“The complaint was unfounded. People had access to it [the ballot drop-box] the entire time. There was no evidence of voter intimidation at the ballot drop-box.”

This hotline tip came about last Sunday in response to a pro-Trump rally being held outside of the Willamalane Park Swim Center in east Springfield. Police were present and monitoring the rally making sure participants were not blocking the roadway.

The ballot drop-off box in question had Willamalane Park employees stationed at the site to ensure voters could safely and efficiently return their ballots.

Rappe adds, “The Springfield Police Department was not called, only the hotline was.” The drop-site was separate from where the rally was being held.

Although there were some pro-Trump rally members in fatigues and open-carrying, none of them were stationed in front of the drop-box turning away voters. KGW can Verify: There is no evidence of voter intimidation at the Springfield, Oregon ballot drop-off site.

If anyone is experiencing voting issues, they can contact their local county elections office or email their questions/concerns to elections.sos@oregon.gov.

