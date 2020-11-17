VERIFY: Q&A about new COVID-19 restrictions during freeze in Oregon

Viewers continue to ask the KGW VERIFY team about what will be open and closed during the two-week statewide freeze.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday, Nov. 18, will mark the beginning of a statewide two-week freeze in Oregon in an effort to flatten the curve of COVID-19 infection rates. Over the past few weeks Oregon has seen a surge in coronavirus cases. As such, Gov. Kate Brown announced on Nov. 13 that a statewide "freeze" would go in effect this week. Since then, businesses and individuals have been in preparation for the lockdown.

KGW has received questions from viewers regarding this upcoming lockdown. Our sources for this Q&A come from the governor’s office, as well as Oregon.gov and Multnomah County.

Q: What is open and what is closed during the Oregon statewide freeze?

A: Gyms/fitness centers, museums, movie theaters, zoos, gardens, aquariums, venues, and other non-essential facilities must close down for the mandatory freeze. Grocery stores, pharmacies, and retail stores will be open during the freeze, but they will be limited to a maximum capacity of 75%. Restaurants and bars will be limited to takeout exclusively.

Q: Is it true that Multnomah County will remain under the freeze for at least 4 weeks?

A: Some “hot spot” counties, including Multnomah County, will remain under the COVID-19 freeze for at least four weeks. As of now, the freeze will end on Dec. 16 for the county. Multnomah County is Oregon’s most populous and carries a large risk for mass spreading of coronavirus infection.

Q: Are there any exemptions for faith-based group gatherings?

A: Faith-based gatherings and organizations will have their capacity reduced to 25 people indoors, and 50 people outdoors.

Q: Can I visit my loved ones in their long-term care facilities?

A: There will be no indoor visitation at long-term care facilities during the 2-week freeze. Restrictions apply to nursing homes, assisted living, residential care, adult foster homes and group homes for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Q: What effect will the freeze order have on schools?

A: Liz Merah at the governor’s office said, “The limit on indoor social get-togethers does not apply to classroom instruction.”

This means that the restriction on social gatherings that limits them to no more than six people total, from no more than two households does not apply to schools, both public and private.

Q: Why aren’t shopping malls included in the freeze?

A: The goal of the freeze is to increase social distancing by limiting gatherings and reducing the number and frequency of public interactions. Shopping malls will not be closed during the freeze

“Shopping malls differ from restaurants in terms of the ebb and flow of customer traffic, and the ability to keep face coverings on for the entire duration of a shopping trip," said Merah, from the governor's office.

Shopping malls and retail establishments are required to follow health and safety guidelines by enforcing at least six feet of physical distance between customers.

A new executive order and sector-specific guidance will be posted to the governor’s coronavirus web page by Wednesday, Nov. 18.