PORTLAND, Ore. – Are you ready for some summer traffic?

The Oregon Department of Transportation released three videos of its biggest freeway projects and the impact they will have on Portland-area traffic.

Closure: I-5 southbound ramp to I-84 eastbound

When: July 8 at 10 p.m. - July 23 at 5 a.m.

Closure: I-84 westbound to I-5 northbound ramp

When: July 25 at 10 p.m. - August 6 at 5 a.m.

Closure: I-84 westbound to I-5 southbound ramp

When: August 17 at 10 p.m. - August 27 at 5 a.m.

