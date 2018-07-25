PORTLAND, Ore. – The third and final phase of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s multi-week freeway ramp closures in Portland will begin Friday night.

The ramp from Interstate 84 westbound to Interstate 5 southbound will close Friday, Aug. 17 and reopen Monday, Aug. 27 at 5 a.m.

This is the third ramp closure on the I-5/I-84 interchange this summer. The I-5 southbound ramp to I-84 eastbound was closed from July 8 to July 23. The I-84 westbound ramp to I-5 northbound was closed from July 25 to August 7.

ODOT says all westbound on-ramps from local streets to I-84, west of Interstate 205, will close to avoid further clogging the Banfield.

The work will leave only one westbound lane open on I-84 approaching I-5. Drivers should expect significant delays and backups, which could extend east on I-84 and onto both the southbound and northbound lanes of I-205.

ODOT said traffic models show backups as far east as Troutdale due to the closure.

Prior to this summer’s construction, ODOT suggested people walk or bike to work, use public transportation, work from home, or even take a vacation instead of trying to deal with the road tie-ups.

“Travelers are going to experience the worst construction delays they've seen in the past 10 years in Portland,” said ODOT spokeswoman Kimberly Dinwiddie.

Portland summer transportation nightmare: What’s closed and when

© 2018 KGW