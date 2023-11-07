'Sickened & saddened': Renters at Hazel Dell RV park worried as rent goes up more than 50%

Renters are worried how they are going to come up with an extra $200, after new owners announced a rate hike.

HAZEL DELL, Wash. — The residents of an RV park in Hazel Dell said their rent is going up more than 50%, and some of them are looking for options to what to do next.

The Lazy Z Mobile Home Court houses about sixty spots that are either for a mobile home or for an RV.

“It’s scary, because the hits keep coming and I’m just concerned because a lot of people are elderly,” said resident Karen Redmon. She’s lived at the park for the last couple of years and is worried after receiving a letter from her landlord saying her rent was going to go up 52%. Her rent will go up more than $200 to total around $650 a month. It's a big increase for residents who are on a fixed income and disability like Redmon.

“I thought I hit the jackpot, water, sewer, garbage paid for and then this new owner bought the park and right away raised our space's rent,” said Redmon.

A new company called Collective Communities Corporation bought the park late last year and over the last several months has been notifying residents about the $200 rent increase. One woman who didn’t want to show her face has already been paying the increased rent.

“Why are you abusing so many senior citizens,” she said. She mentioned she doesn't have any other options.

Many residents told KGW they're "sickened and saddened." They said they've made phone calls and sent emails to the new company but haven't heard back. A spokesperson for the company reached out to KGW saying that they are “very responsive” to the tenants, and respond to inquiries within at least 24 hours.

When asked about the rent increase, the spokesperson said that he understands everyone’s concern, but the rent increase is still lower from what many places charge in the area. He went on to say that the increase in rent is to cover the infrastructure upgrades to the aging property that was built in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

He said they plan on providing resources to help renters if they want it.