Oregon legislature pushes into final day as lawmakers rush to pass bills

It's down to the wire for the remaining bills as lawmakers scramble to make up for time lost during the walkout. By law, the session cannot continue past Sunday.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon lawmakers continued to power through a pile of still-pending legislation on Saturday, but any hope of an early finish for the session slipped out of reach by the end of the day. The House and Senate are both scheduled to reconvene one more time Sunday morning.

The Oregon Constitution limits the session to 160 calendar days, so any bills still left waiting for a vote after Sunday are dead in the water. Legislators have been sprinting for the past week to clear out the backlog that built up during the six-week Republican Senate walkout.

Several more high-profile pieces of legislation cleared the finish line Saturday and are now headed to Gov. Tina Kotek's desk for her signature, including House Bill 2009, which creates new tax credits aimed at boosting semiconductor manufacturing, and Senate Bill 283, which focuses on boosting the state's teacher workforce to address K-12 staff shortages.

A pair of climate resilience bills also passed, aimed at improving the efficiency of Oregon's housing stock and making homes and buildings better prepared for extreme weather.

House Bill 2395, which will make the opioid overdose-reversal drug naloxone more broadly available, and House Bill 2572, a bill to crack down on paramilitary activity, also both passed on Saturday.

There was also Senate Bill 611, which will set an upper limit of 10% for annual rent increases. A previous Oregon law capped rent increases at inflation plus 7%, but calls for a tighter limit erupted this year after high inflation last year led to a maximum allowable increase of almost 15%.