Watch President Biden arrive and depart from Portland on Air Force One

President Joe Biden landed at PDX on Thursday where he met with Oregon leaders before speaking about improvements to American infrastructure.

PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden arrived at Portland International Airport (PDX) on Air Force One Thursday afternoon for his first trip to the Rose City as president.

The presidential jet touched down at PDX at 12:41 p.m., flying in from Joint Base Andrews outside Washington D.C.

Several Oregon leaders greeted the president at the airport, including Gov. Kate Brown, Sen. Ron Wyden, Sen. Jeff Merkley, Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, Rep. Kurt Schrader, Rep. Pete DeFazio, Rep. Earl Blumenauer and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

From a hangar at PDX, each leader spoke for a few minutes to introduce Biden. At 2:35 p.m., the president delivered a speech on improving the nation's infrastructure through a $1 trillion bill he signed last fall. You can watch the full address here.

Afterward, Biden attended a fundraising event at the Portland Yacht Club about a mile west of the airport along Northeast Marine Drive. He returned to the airport later in the afternoon and departed from PDX to Seattle at 4:44 p.m. for the next leg of his trip.

Technically, "Air Force One" is used to designate any aircraft carrying the president, the White House website says, but it's now standard practice to use the term to refer to specific planes that are equipped to transport the commander-in-chief.

Today, Air Force One refers to two highly customized Boeing 747-200B series aircraft, which carry the tail codes 28000 and 29000. The Air Force designation for the aircraft is VC-25A.

"Air Force One is one of the most recognizable symbols of the presidency, spawning countless references not just in American culture but across the world," the White House website says. "Emblazoned with the words 'United States of America,' the American flag, and the Seal of the President of the United States, it is an undeniable presence wherever it flies."

The plane is capable of refueling midair and it's equipped with advanced secure communications equipment, allowing the aircraft to function as a mobile command center in the event of an attack on the United States.