Biden puts PDX upgrades at the center of infrastructure speech

President Joe Biden discussed upcoming renovation projects at Portland International Airport during a speech about infrastructure initiatives.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Speaking at a hangar near Portland International Airport Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden highlighted several ongoing and planned upgrades to the airport as examples of the kind of national infrastructure renewal that will be delivered through the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that he signed last fall.

Air Force One arrived in Portland at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday, rolling up to the tarmac outside the Oregon Air National Guard base to the south of the airport.

After greeting dignitaries including Gov. Kate Brown and most of Oregon's congressional delegation, the president's motorcade traveled across the airport campus to the site at the west end of the runways where the new main terminal roof is being built, where Biden met with members of the construction crew.

Back at the hangar, Mayor Ted Wheeler, Brown, Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden and Reps. Suzanne Bonamici, Kurt Schrader, Peter DeFazio and Earl Blumenauer each gave brief introductory speeches touting infrastructure developments in Oregon.

"(The terminal roof) is an incredible project being assembled out there, an incredible investment in mass timber," Merkley said, casting it as an example of Oregon's leadership in the field of mass timber manufacturing and construction.

Biden took to stage just after 2:30 p.m. and almost immediately began talking about the airport project, describing it as part of an overall $25 billion investment in airport modernization as part of the infrastructure package that he signed late last year.

"Airports all across America are second rate," he said, adding that America has "fallen behind" on airport infrastructure by failing to invest in its own facilities.

Biden put particular emphasis on the planned project to upgrade one of the Portland airport's two main runways to make it seismically resilient, allowing it to remain functional directly after a major earthquake, providing a critical route for relief supplies.

He also spoke about the need to upgrade or revitalize roads and bridges throughout Oregon, as well as the state's water, internet and power transmission infrastructure.

Biden's speech also touched on the issue of inflation, which he blamed primarily on global supply chain disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting impact on energy prices.

He said he wanted to combat inflation by working to lower the cost of basic necessities for ordinary families, not only for gas but also things like prescription drugs, citing the high price of insulin as an example.

After speaking for a little more than 20 minutes, Biden departed for a fundraising event at the nearby Portland Yacht Club.

People gathered outside the club hoping for a glimpse of the president as he arrived, but they only got a brief look at the presidential limo before he was whisked inside.

Some of the onlookers told KGW that they were there because the presidential visit was an exciting moment, but others said they hoped Biden would pass through the area near Marine Drive and 33rd Avenue, known for its homeless camps, and get a better sense of the issues Portland is struggling with.

The motorcade returned to the airport at about 4:30 p.m., and Biden quickly boarded Air Force One and took off for Seattle less than 15 minutes later.