Senate walkout enters third day, Oregon Senate President Rob Wagner calls on Senate Republicans to return to work

SALEM, Oregon — Friday, for a third day in a row this week, the Oregon State Senate could not move forward with its job at the state capitol in Salem. Most Senate Republicans didn't show up to work in the Senate chamber.

The Senate President Rob Wagner spoke out about it in Friday's session and delivered some demands. He said that they will work weekends to try and get their work done. But what that may do is just speed up the absentee tally.

“This is the third straight day that we have failed to achieve a quorum on the floor of the Oregon State Senate,” said Wagner as he gaveled the attempt at a quorum to an end.



Many seats on the floor of the Senate chamber were empty. Five Republicans lit up in white on the attendance board as unexcused absence. While an exasperated Senate president reminded those before him that there is a June 25th deadline to end the session.



“In order to ensure that we complete our work by that deadline, we will be holding sessions every single day if we have to — including weekends,” said Wagner.



The Republican caucus continues to claim the way that bills are being presented in the Senate is unconstitutional because of a readability rule that has been that hasn't been enforced for years. Deputy Republican Leader Lynn Findley is one of them.

KGW's Tim Gordon told Findley that some people are saying Republicans are bringing this rule issue up just when they don't want to deal with these bills, to which he responded, “Absolutely perception, but that's not the case. Absolutely the case is....let's comply with the darn law.”



Findley was present in the Senate chamber Friday but was absent the first two days of the walkout. Republican Leader Tim Knopp has said this week that some members may go 10 days absent to test the constitutionality of voter approved Measure 113, which aims to prevent walkouts by state lawmakers.

When asked about Measure 113, Findley said, “My oath of office supersedes anything else." KGW also asked the senator if he planned to go 10 days and test the law himself, he said, “I plan to go until we get bills that are readable and comply with the law.”



Back in the upper chamber, Wagner implored all to do the work the Oregon constitution requires them to do, as they have with all the bipartisan achievements this session.



“To every single one of you, I respect your right to have different opinions and for us to disagree. But disagree here,” said Wagner.